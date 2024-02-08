(MENAFN) Agiya Zagrebelskaya, the head of the sanctions department at Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NCPA), has expressed dissatisfaction with the European Union's sanctions on Russia, deeming them "weak." In an interview with EUObserver, Zagrebelskaya went on to assert that she doubts the bloc's capability to enhance these restrictions in the future. According to her, the 13th package of European Union sanctions, currently in preparation to coincide with the second anniversary of Moscow's military intervention, lacks the necessary strength to address the ongoing conflict.



Zagrebelskaya emphasized that viewing the latest sanctions package in isolation is inadequate and suggested that all previous measures have been insufficient. She argued that if the European Union had taken more robust actions earlier, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine might not have endured for nearly three years.



Expressing skepticism about the possibility of the European Union implementing stricter measures against Moscow in the future, Zagrebelskaya stated, "I don't believe in it because some of the [Russians] who should've been sanctioned in 2014 are still not under sanctions." Her comments underscore the challenges and complexities involved in crafting effective sanctions against a nation embroiled in geopolitical conflicts.



The NCPA, known for its aggressive stance, has actively sought to punish Russia through unconventional means. Notably, it created a "sponsors of war" list that publicly shames international companies that have not withdrawn from Russia. The list includes nearly 50 prominent brands, such as PepsiCo, Nestle, Mars, Unilever, Xiaomi, Bacardi, Leroy Merlin, Procter & Gamble, Yves Rocher, Alibaba (owner of AliExpress), Subway, and Viciunai Group.



As the European Union prepares the 13th package of sanctions, expected to target approximately 200 entities and individuals, the ongoing debate over the effectiveness of sanctions and their ability to bring about meaningful change in the geopolitical landscape remains a critical aspect of international relations. This scrutiny also highlights the intricate balance required when crafting sanctions that impact both global politics and the economy.







