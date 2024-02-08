RCJA: UNRWA Assistance Suspension Sabotages Humanitarian Work

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs (RCJA), Abdullah Kanaan, said suspension of support to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is a "fatal" move for humanitarian work, noting its resulting damage as collective punishment.In a statement to "Petra" Wednesday, Kanaan noted RCJA reminds international public opinion of the danger to which UNRWA is exposed by systematic Zionist policy of restrictions, amid the difficult conditions facing Palestinian people.Kanaan added that this Israeli policy is reflected in a number of countries' decisions to suspend their support for UNRWA, based on misleading allegations promoted by Israeli government on participation of 12 agency employees in Al-Aqsa Flood out of 13,000 workers in the agency's institutions in Gaza.He added this policy also reflects plans of the right-wing Israeli government and settlement institutions to propose Judaizing projects as an alternative to UNRWA bodies in Palestine.Additionally, he said the world is facing an Israeli policy aimed at erasing the refugee file and eliminating the key components of the Palestinian cause, primarily the right of return under international legitimacy resolutions, indicating that a Zionist war is launched on Palestinian-related life.Based on the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, RCJA stresses the importance of Jordan'ssupport for the Palestinian people.In this regard, he referred to Jordanian service institutions that support UNRWA's operations, mainly schools affiliated with Jordanian Ministry of Endowments in Jerusalem, which annually spends more than JD15 million on the holy city's endowments.Kanaan also referred to the Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza and Nablus, and the Kingdom's ongoing relief efforts, which requires international support, urging "immediate" endeavor to support UNRWA.Urging countries that suspended support to retract their decision, he pointed out that UNRWA forms the backbone of the protection of millions of innocent people who face brutal, racist Israeli genocide.