Al Tamari On The Verge Of Making Dream Come True

Doha, Qatar: It was only a month ago that Mousa Al Tamari dreamt of winning the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 title with Jordan.

Now, with their place in the final secured following their fabulous 2-0 win over Korea Republic in a pulsating semi-final on Tuesday, the Player of the Match is one game away from making his dream a reality.

The forward was unstoppable at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, creating the first goal for Yazan Al Naimat, before finding the back of the net himself with a surging run followed by a peach of a strike to seal a stunning win.

“I dreamt of winning the AFC Asian Cup a month ago, and now that dream is almost a reality. It's a proud moment for me, my country and club, Montpellier. The support from Jordan and the club has been invaluable,” said the 26-year-old, who plays his club football in the French Ligue 1.

“Making my country proud in France is a great honour and I hope we can emerge victorious in the final.”



Jordan's players celebrate a goal against South Korea.

“Thank you to our fans for their unwavering support. We executed our game plan effectively. I must credit our coach (Hussein Ammouta), who emphasised the importance of enjoying ourselves. He instilled a winning mentality in us, and we dedicate this victory to our fans.

“This victory is not the result of individual efforts but a collective endeavour. I wouldn't have achieved this without my teammates, particularly the midfielders who provided me with crucial passes. I always strive to make runs towards the goal,” said Al Tamari.

Jordan denied South Korea a single shot on target, a feat Al Tamari attributed to the tactics and guidance provided by Ammouta.

“The tactical discipline instilled by our head coach was crucial. He instilled confidence in us to not respect our opponents too much, while denying them space to attack.

“Our spirit, patience, and most importantly the fans, who supported us from start to finish played a significant role in our success. On the pitch, we were one team and off the pitch, we are one family. This victory belongs to all of us, not just Al Tamari.”