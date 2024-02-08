Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Congratulates Kazakh Counterpart On Reappointment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A telephone
conversation was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and newly appointed Deputy Prime
Minister, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in the formed government
of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his reappointment
as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Kazakhstan, and wished him success in his future
activities.
"Referring to the existing bilateral agenda of bilateral and
multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Jeyhun
Bayramov expressed confidence that relations between the two
countries based on friendship, fraternity, and solidarity will
continue to develop on an ascending line.
During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged
views on various aspects of strategic partnership relations between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including the current situation in the
region," the ministry reported.
