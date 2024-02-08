Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Congratulates Kazakh Counterpart On Reappointment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A telephone conversation was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in the formed government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his reappointment as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and wished him success in his future activities.

"Referring to the existing bilateral agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed confidence that relations between the two countries based on friendship, fraternity, and solidarity will continue to develop on an ascending line.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on various aspects of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including the current situation in the region," the ministry reported.

