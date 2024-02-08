ANNA MORGUN to release a new loungewear brand

(MENAFN- Anna Morgun) From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand.



Luxury designer womenswear brand ANNA MORGUN is launching a sister brand MORGUN with its first collection “Not Basic”. Aimed at customer seeking bold, meantime comfortable clothes for self-expression and reaching their dreams, creative director Anna Morgun hopes that her child will help clients to reveal themselves living their best life with a free spirit.



“Morgun brand it’s not about clothes, it’s my whole new life philosophy. For 9 years of living in a loop of fashion industry, pandemic and the war, changed my vision on 180 degrees. It made me stop and ask myself who am I and where I wanna be? Life is too short for wasting it. That’s why I want to remind people that we live one life and we should dare to live our dreams, hopes, feelings. My target to create not only clothes but also the community which gonna comfort our clients in making their dreams come true”, founder and creative director Anna Morgun.



The brand reveals it first collection on official web site of its parent company ANNA MORGUN, also negotiations are actively underway with stores in Europe and USA.



The collection features 21 look and includes such pieces as hoodies, tops, sweatshirts and tracksuit bottoms ranging from affordable US $25 to US $150. All clothes got the brands name logo and come in 3 main colors: black, white and gray.



Miss Morgun mentioned: “Our new loungewear brand is focused on minimalist essentials as for a man and as for a woman. MORGUN was created as unisex brand which is good for both sexes. Personally, to me man’s fashion market is a new experience, despite all taking into account risks, I believe we still have ahead a long way to study this part of industry but I can say for sure, our team did their best. So, I hope for a loyalty of new audience”.



Management of the company has a high hope on combinatoriality and styling of the collection, thereby making accent not on clothes but those who wear it.





