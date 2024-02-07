Apackaging Group (APG) Launches Innovative High Viscosity Oil Sprayers For Premium Skincare And Haircare Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Viscosity Oil Spray

- Hannah Palese, Director of CommunicationAZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- APackaging Group (APG), a pioneering force in private label cosmetics and cosmetic manufacturing , proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: high viscosity oil sprayers. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of the beauty and personal care industry, these sprayers are available in versatile 20mm, 24mm, and 28mm neck sizes, making them perfect for a wide range of products including sunscreen oils, hair oils, and body oils.The introduction of these high viscosity oil sprayers marks a significant milestone for APG, emphasizing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in contract manufacturing. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and more.Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, CEO, APG is proud to be a women-owned business that prioritizes sustainability and eco-friendly practices in all its operations. The introduction of the high viscosity oil sprayers further exemplifies APG's commitment to environmental responsibility, offering a product that not only enhances user experience but also supports the values of our clients who are moving towards more sustainable packaging solutions .Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating, "These sprayers are more than just a product; they represent APG's ongoing effort to innovate in ways that benefit our planet and our clients' businesses. By ensuring even distribution without clogging, we're addressing a common frustration with oil-based products, while also pushing the boundaries of what's possible in eco-friendly packaging."APG's high viscosity oil sprayers are set to revolutionize the way brands package and deliver oil-based products. By combining functionality with sustainability, APG continues to lead the way in the cosmetic manufacturing and contract manufacturing sectors, offering solutions that meet the high standards of quality, reliability, and environmental stewardship.For more information about APG's innovative packaging solutions and to discover how they can elevate your brand, visit . Interested parties are encouraged to reach out through APG's contact page at /pages/contact for further inquiries and collaboration opportunities.

