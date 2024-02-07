Fifth Session Of 9Th Parliament Ceremonially Declared Open

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The fifth session of the 9th Parliament was ceremonially declared open, Wednesday, by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Following the arrival of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and his wife, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena arrived, followed by the arrival of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Speaker and the Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera received the President near the main steps of the Parliament building.

The Speaker and the Secretary General of Parliament led by the Serjeant at Arms, and the Deputy Serjeant at Arms escorted the President to the Parliament House.

On that occasion, the students of Devi Balika Vidyalaya recited the 'Jayamangala Gatha' and blessed the President and the Parliament.

The President who arrived at the Robing Room stayed there until approximately 10.25 am and keeping with tradition, was escorted to the Chamber by the Deputy Serjeant at Arms, the Serjeant at Arms carrying the Mace followed by the Speaker and the Secretary Generals of Parliament accordingly.

Thereafter, the President presented the Statement of Government Policy, and the House was adjourned until Thursday. (Colombo Gazette)