Main Opposition Walks Out Of The House

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) walked out of Parliament and boycotted the President's speech following the opening of the fifth session of the 9th Parliament, Wednesday.

SJB MP Harshana Rajakaruna said that the SJB decided to walk out as the President was repeating what he has said in the past.

He also said that public funds were wasted by proroguing Parliament and commencing a new session.

The fifth session of the 9th Parliament was ceremonially declared open, Wednesday, by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe prorogued Parliament in accordance with the powers vested in him with Article 70 (1) of the Constitution with effect from midnight on Friday 26th January.

When Parliament is prorogued, the questions and motions that have not been considered by Parliament until then will be abolished, and the Members of Parliament thus have to take it up again in accordance with the standing orders.

The first session of the Ninth Parliament was held from August 20, 2020 to December 12, 2021, and the second session was held from January 18, 2022 to July 28, 2022. The third session of the Ninth Parliament was held from August 3, 2022, 27th January 2023 and fourth session of the Ninth Parliament commenced on 8th February 2023 and by the time the session ended midnight, Friday 26th, the Parliament had met for 106 days. (Colombo Gazette)







