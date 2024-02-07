Sayyaf's Arrest In Turkiye Falsely Rumored In Social Media

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Social media rumors regarding the arrest of Afghan political and religious leader Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf in Turkiye has been proven as false.

Claim: Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf arrested in Turkiye

Verdict: Social media rumors regarding Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf are false

After August 15, 2021 regime change in Afghanistan, some political leaders of the past government, including Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf, have left the country and went toTurkiye and currently lived there.

Since yesterday there rumors circulating on some social media platforms saying:“Turkish News agency Anadolu reported that Afghan Jihadi Leader Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf has been arrested by Turkish police in Ankara over spying charges for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.”

These social media platforms had distributed a picture as well in which an individual indicated as Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf is shown arrested.

Fact Check:

Habib Rahman Sayyaf, the son of Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf told Pajhwok Afghan News that rumors regarding his father's arrest were false and far from reality.

“Several times these fake news had been disseminated from unknown sources, I don't know their intension but recently we have heard such fake and unreal news.”

Pajhwok Afghan News team checked the Turkish News Agency Anadolu website but could not found anything in this regard.

A foreign website Watan also wrote one month earlier that some people had been arrested in Turkiye over spying charges for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

This website published a video clip of these people in which an elderly man is spotted who had been indicated as Abdul Rab Raosul Sayyaf.

Outcome: No credible information regarding Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf's arrested had been found, there was nothing regarding Sayyaf's arrest on Anadolu website as well as his son Habib Rahman Sayyaf rejected his father's arrest.

Video clips and pictures released in this regard are related to Arabs and Turkish individuals who were arrested one month earlier.

Verdict: Social media rumors regarding Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf's arrest is false.

nh

Visits: 38