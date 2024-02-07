Bengaluru's First High-Tech Driverless Metro Train Arrives In Chennai; May Reach E-City By Feb 18 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated arrival of Bengaluru's first driverless metro train has stirred excitement as it reached Chennai from China. This state-of-the-art train, destined for Bengaluru's Namma Metro, is set to revolutionize public transportation in the city.

Manufactured by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd, a China-owned company, this cutting-edge train is poised to enhance Bengaluru's metro network, particularly along the RV Road – Bommasandra corridor, also known as the Yellow Line Metro.

Upon its arrival at Chennai port on February 6th, the six-carriage driverless metro train underwent customs clearance procedures before embarking on the final leg of its journey to Bengaluru. Transported by road to the Hebbagodi depot in Electronics City, the train is scheduled to reach its destination by February 18th.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson, BL Yeshwanth Chavan, shared insights into the meticulous testing and approval process awaiting the train's arrival. Following assembly at the depot, a series of rigorous tests, encompassing 37 different assessments, will be conducted to ensure safety and operational efficiency.

Chavan elaborated that these tests, including signaling evaluations and dynamic track trials, are crucial steps mandated by regulatory bodies such as the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety and Research Designs and Standards Organizations (RDSO). The process, expected to span 4-5 months, will involve technical experts from CRRC actively participating in the testing phase.

Bengaluru, often hailed as the 'Corporate Capital' of India, grapples with perennial traffic congestion, prompting a growing reliance on public transportation solutions like the Bengaluru Metro. With its promise of enhanced connectivity and reduced commute times, the introduction of the driverless metro train is poised to alleviate the city's traffic woes and elevate the commuting experience for residents and visitors alike.

The arrival of India's first driverless metro train marks a significant milestone in the country's urban transportation landscape. As Bengaluru prepares to embrace this cutting-edge technology, anticipation runs high for the transformative impact it will have on the city's metro system and commuter experience.