IAEA Chief Visits Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has visited the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to assess the situation at the plant occupied by the Russians.

He announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"On my 4th visit to ZNPP, I assessed observance of the IAEA's 5 principles for protecting the plant & status of current power and cooling systems, levels of qualified staff, among others. These are vital assessments for the facility's safety and security - no place for complacency," he said.

According to Grossi, this important trip made it possible to get a full assessment of the current situation at the ZNPP and its nuclear and physical security.

On February 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Grossi on the eve of his visit to ZNPP. The two discussed the current security situation at the temporarily occupied nuclear power plant and the risks posed by its capture by Russian troops.

Zelensky reiterated that the only way to prevent a nuclear incident at ZNPP was its complete demilitarization, deoccupation and return to Ukraine's control.

Photos: Rafael Mariano Grossi / X