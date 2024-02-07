EMI Shielding Market Size 2024, Share, Growth, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group, the global EMI shielding market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.
EMI shielding, or electromagnetic interference shielding, is a practice used to prevent electromagnetic fields from interfering with electrical devices. It's vital in maintaining the functionality and integrity of electronic equipment by blocking unwanted electromagnetic waves. EMI can disrupt or degrade the performance of electronic devices, leading to data loss or even equipment failure. EMI shielding is achieved using specialized materials like metal screens, coatings, or enclosures that create a barrier to electromagnetic fields. It is commonly applied in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and consumer electronics.
Get Sample Copy of Report at –
https://www.imarcgroup.com/emi-shielding-market/requestsample
EMI Shielding Market Trends:
The proliferation of electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets is driving the demand for EMI shielding to ensure proper functionality and minimize interference which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, innovations in EMI shielding materials and techniques enhance efficiency and effectiveness, catering to various industrial applications and fueling the market growth. The market is also driven by governments and regulatory bodies which are enforcing standards to control electromagnetic emissions. Compliance with these regulations necessitates EMI shielding solutions. In addition to this, stringent requirements in aerospace and defense sectors for secure and interference-free communication systems drive demand for advanced EMI Shielding. Apart from this, the increasing integration of electronic systems in automotive designs, especially in electric and autonomous vehicles, requires effective EMI shielding solutions which are facilitating the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of telecommunication networks and the deployment of 5G technology necessitate robust EMI shielding to maintain signal integrity which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the EMI shielding market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
3M Company Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation) Dow Inc. ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation) Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International) Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation) PPG Industries RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.) Schaffner Holding AG Tech-Etch Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global EMI shielding market based on material, shielding method, end-use industry and region.
Breakup by Material:
EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates Conductive Coatings and Paints Metal Shielding Conductive Polymers EMI/EMC Filters Others
Breakup by Shielding Method:
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Consumer Electronics
Smartphones Tablets Television Others Telecom and IT Automotive Healthcare Defense and Aerospace Others
Breakup by Region:
North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors Impact of COVID-19 Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St
Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: : +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
MENAFN07022024004122016232ID1107821881
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.