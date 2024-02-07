Chile Wildfires Death Toll Rises To 131

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Following the forest fires in Chile, which started on Friday and continue to this day, at least 131 people have been killed and over 300 are missing.

International media, citing Chilean authorities on Wednesday, reported that the death toll from the widespread forest fires, which have been ongoing for several days, has reached at least 131.

The blazes, which engulfed the Valparaíso region, mark Chile's deadliest disaster since the 2010 earthquake. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, efforts are underway to provide aid and support to affected communities.

Meanwhile, officials of the country added that the number of casualties may increase.

These fires occurred mainly on the outskirts of the mountainous area of Viña del Mar on Friday, and the number of casualties is still rising.

It is worth mentioning that these fires mainly occurred along the coast and then spread to densely populated areas in the mountains.

On the other hand, 700 homes have been destroyed in this area due to the wildfires, and in many cases, only walls and charcoal columns remain.

According to reports, most of the fires have been contained, but firefighting operations continue in some areas. Although Chile has experienced wildfires before, this event is considered the deadliest wildfire tragedy in the country's history.

