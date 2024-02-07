Kazakhstan Reveals Names Of All Members Of New Government Of Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The names of all members of the new government of Kazakhstan have become known, Trend reports.

The corresponding decrees on appointments were signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The composition of the government:

Prime Minister - Olzhas Bektenov

First Deputy Prime Minister - Roman Sklyar

Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Government Staff - Galymzhan Koishybayev

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs - Murat Nurtleu

Deputy Prime Minister - Serik Zhumangarin

Deputy Prime Minister - Tamara Duisenova

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy - Nurlan Baibazarov

Minister of Defense - Ruslan Zhaksylykov

Minister of Internal Affairs - Yerzhan Sadenov

Minister of Agriculture - Aidarbek Saparov

Minister of Justice - Azamat Eskaraev

Minister of Science and Higher Education - Sayasat Nurbek

Minister of Health - Akmaral Alnazarova

Minister of Labor and Social Protection - Svetlana Zhakupova

Minister of Transport - Marat Karabayev

Minister of Finance - Madi Takiev

Minister of Culture and Information - Aida Balayeva

Minister of Education - Gani Beisembayev

Minister of Industry and Construction - Kanat Sharlapaev

Minister of Trade and Integration - Arman Shakkaliyev

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation - Nurzhan Nurzhigitov

Minister of Emergency Situations - Chingis Arinov

Minister of Tourism and Sports - Ermek Marzhikpayev

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry - Bagdat Mussin

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources - Yerlan Nysanbayev

Minister of Energy - Almassadam Satkaliyev.

To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on February 5.

