Turkmenistan And UAE's Dragon Oil View Prospects For Energy Co-Op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. Turkmenistan and Dragon Oil, owned by the Emirates National Oil
Company (ENOC), discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy
sector, Trend reports.
Cooperation concerns were discussed during a meeting between the
Turkmen Turkmennebit State Concern's leadership and the Dragon Oil
delegation, led by Chief Executive Officer Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan,
who arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.
During the meeting, the interlocutors emphasized Turkmenistan's
active participation in the development of the global energy market
and discussed the potential for further expanding long-term
successful cooperation, taking into account the country's
accumulated experience and large-scale plans for the development of
the fuel and energy complex.
Given the worldwide market's expanding energy demand, the
parties saw opportunities to strengthen their collaboration.
In this context, the Turkmen side underlined its willingness to
evaluate Dragon Oil's initiatives for future cooperation.
Last year, the Turkmennebit State Concern and Dragon Oil Company
signed a contract to extend the Production Sharing Agreement until
May 1, 2035.
