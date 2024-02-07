Today's Presidential Election - Guarantee For Successful Dev't Of Azerbaijan's Future, Observer From Belarus Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The ongoing election campaign is making history in Azerbaijan, being conducted across the entire country for the first time in many decades, Dmitry Demidov, Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on Economy, Budget, and Finance of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, told Trend .

"We came as international observers at the invitation of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as part of our interparliamentary cooperation through the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. We came with the best intentions because Azerbaijan and Belarus share a long history. In the current stage of development, we highly value Azerbaijan as a reliable, time-tested partner. We have a broad range of relations, including economic and political support, as our countries pursue a balanced, independent, and sovereign policy in the interests of our people, which also unites us. We're pleased to acknowledge the dynamic development of Azerbaijan. It's particularly noteworthy that peace has been established, and the current election campaign holds special significance, taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan for the first time in many decades. This is a highly significant moment. We understand that this is a historic event, a guarantee for the successful and stable development of Azerbaijan in the future," he stated.

From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters, and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming elections include incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities is dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.