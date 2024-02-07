Alshegrey Investment Group And SNB Capital Launch Al-Ahli Al-Basateen Real Estate Fund Worth SAR 1 Billion

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





SNB Capital Company, in collaboration with Al-Shegrey Investment Group, proudly announces the launch of Al-Ahli Al-Basateen Real Estate Fund with a value of 1 billion Saudi riyals. This fund aims to invest in and develop office and commercial projects in Al-Basateen District in Diriyah province, Riyadh, in response to the growing demand in the office and commercial real estate sectors in the capital city.







Al-Basateen Real Estate Company, as the developer of the fund, will be working on two projects in Diriyah province, located on King Khalid Road and Imam Saud bin Faisal Road. The first project, Al-Basateen Offices, covers an area of 25,072 square meters, offering office spaces of over 30,000 square meters. The second project, Al-Basateen 360, covers an area of 10,326 square meters, providing both commercial and office rental spaces of up to 13,000 square meters.







