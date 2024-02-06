Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 27,585: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 7 (NNN-XINHUA) – Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip, from ongoing Israeli attacks, has risen to 27,585, with 66,978 others wounded, the Palestine Health Ministry said, yesterday.

In a press statement, the ministry said, Israeli forces killed 107 Palestinians and wounded 143 others in the past 24 hours. Some victims remain under the rubble because of heavy bombardment and lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, the ministry added.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that, Israeli forces blew up a residential square and destroyed a house near Nasser Governmental Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Palestinian factions said, in separate statements that, their members clashed with Israeli forces in Khan Younis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that, it evacuated about 8,000 displaced people from Al Amal Hospital and its headquarters in Khan Younis, after a 10-day siege. Only 40 displaced elderly people, about 80 sick and wounded people and 100 administrative and medical staff remained inside, the statement said.

Palestinian paramedics said, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in a raid on a house in the Al-Salam neighbourhood of Rafah, southern Gaza. Rafah is the last refuge for about half of the 2.3 million people in Gaza, who have been displaced in search of a safer place.

Eyewitnesses said, Israeli forces shelled and clashed with gunmen in several areas and neighbourhoods of Gaza City, including Sheikh Ajlin, Tal al-Hawa and Sheikh Radwan.– NNN-XINHUA