The Brazilian delegation will participate in Bond ARC Middle East

(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Vitória, Espírito Santo, Brazil – The Brazilian natural stone sector has been gaining increasing relevance on the international stage. With a strategic approach, the segment will take part in the Bond ARC Middle East, an event that connects suppliers with designers and major architectural firms responsible for high-end projects in the Middle East region, taking place from February 9 to 12 in Abu Dhabi.



"Being part of Bond Events represents a unique opportunity to connect the Brazilian natural stone sector with the world's leading architects and designers, contributing to consolidating Brazil as a global protagonist in this segment," says the Vice President of Centrorochas, Fabio Cruz. The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) promotes participation in the event through It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).



At Bond ARC Middle East, presentations will be made to groups of up to 10 professionals, providing exclusive opportunities to highlight the qualities and diversity of Brazilian stones. "Direct interaction with these professionals allows us to facilitate their understanding of our materials and increase the chances of choosing Brazilian natural stone in new architectural projects worldwide," added Cruz.



The director of Futura Inteligência, Ricardo Frizzera, will accompany the Vice President of Centrorochas in this initiative. The institute is a partner of the national Brazilian stones sector entity in collecting and transforming sectorial data with a focus on promoting and developing the productive arrangement. Project manager Jessica Machado and communication advisor Karina Porto Firme complete the Brazilian delegation present at the event.



Meeting at the Brazilian embassy

On February 9, the Centrorochas team will have a meeting with the first secretary and head of the commercial promotion sector (Secom), Nádia El Kadre, at the Embassy of Brazil in Abu Dhabi. "It is a valuable opportunity to strengthen ties, explore new opportunities, and consolidate Brazil's position as a prominent supplier in the international market," added Jessica Machado.



With unparalleled geological diversity, Brazil stands out as the 4th largest producer and the 5th largest exporter of natural stones in the world. There are more than 1,200 types of cataloged materials, each carrying the story of millions and billions of years in every vein and movement.





MENAFN06022024007111015306ID1107819390