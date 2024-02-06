Kabul Clears All Of Tajikistan's Electricity Debts: Eurasianet

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Media outlet Eurasianet based at Columbia University, has reported that the Taliban has fully paid off all electricity debts to Tajikistan.

This recent report highlights that while Afghanistan has not been a reliable customer for Tajikistan since 2021, it has managed to completely clear its electricity debts.

on the other hand, Afghanistan's power distributor, Breshna Sherkat, under Taliban rule, claimed that has successfully cleared electricity debts amounting to $627 million owed to neighbouring countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Hekmatullah Maiwandi, the company's spokesperson, confirmed that these debts were accrued during the previous government's tenure and have now been completely paid off.

However, the source of funds used to settle these outstanding debts remains undisclosed by Maiwandi and the Taliban authorities.

Earlier, Taliban officials had claimed to have settled all of Afghanistan's foreign debts, but this recent announcement solidifies their commitment to clearing outstanding obligations.

A report from Eurasianet on February 1

citing Afghanistan's Energy and Water Resources Minister, Daler Juma, confirming the full payment of the country's power debts.

The report also indicates that the Taliban-led administration has been inconsistent in its payments since 2021, often making partial payments to Tajikistan but struggling to completely clear its debts.

Tajikistan, a key electricity exporter, saw a 5% increase in its electricity exports to Afghanistan in 2023, totaling 2.7 billion kilowatt-hours valued at $110.4 million.

Despite economic challenges and fluctuations in trade turnover, Afghanistan and Tajikistan remain engaged in dialogue, including discussions about the continuation of the CASA-1000 project, aimed at connecting hydropower resources from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

