Zelensky Meets With IAEA Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi ahead of the latter's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which remains occupied by Russian forces.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

The parties discussed the current security situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the risks posed by its occupation by Russian troops.

The head of state once again emphasized that the only way to prevent a nuclear accident at the ZNPP is its complete demilitarization, deoccupation, and restoration of Ukraine's control over the plant.

The president expressed his gratitude for the Agency's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the practical steps taken to implement its first clause, "Radiation and Nuclear Safety."

"The participation of the IAEA in the implementation of the first clause of the Ukrainian Peace Formula is important. I invite you to take part in the Global Peace Summit scheduled to be held in Switzerland," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the meeting, the importance of electing Ukraine to the IAEA Board of Governors until 2025 was emphasized.