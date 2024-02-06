Kuwait Named Arab Doctor Award's Rapporteur

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The Arab Doctor Award Committee announced Tuesday that 13 member states chose Kuwait as the committee's rapporteur during a meeting held at the Arab League's Secretariat.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Rehab al-Wotyan, head of public relations' department at Kuwait's Ministry of Health, choosing Kuwait as the committee's rapporteur comes in appreciation to the country's fruitful role in backing the Arab doctor.

Al-Wotyan, who attended the meeting, added that the committee approved some decisions and amendments, including the award's by-law to include wider medical fields and determining mechanisms of nomination for the award and its criteria.

The committee during its two-day meeting endorsed some recommendation and amendments, and referred them to the technical secretariat of the council of Arab health minister to be discussed during the ministers' meeting due in May. (end)

mm







MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107818726