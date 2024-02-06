LA Sports Council Announces New President & CEO Matthew Cacciato

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The LA Sports Council , the region's premier sports trade association, is proud to announce the hiring of a new President and CEO of the organization, Matthew Cacciato.







Image Caption: LA Sports Council President and CEO Matthew Cacciato.

Before joining LA Sports Council, Cacciato served as the Executive Director for Ohio University College of Business' AECOM Center for Sports Administration, and their renowned Master of Sports Administration graduate program. He also held the titles of Executive in Residence and Assistant Professor of Instruction. Prior to joining Ohio University, he spent 23 years in the cable sports television industry as a distribution executive for ESPN, Fox Cable Networks and the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Programming Network (YES Network).

“Matt has built an exceptional career for more than three decades across multiple industries providing strong leadership and advancing every organization he's led,” said Dave Klewan, Chairman of the Board of Directors for LA Sports Council and General Manager of the Genesis Invitational.“Matt has the right mix of deep experience in the sports world and an understanding of the importance of community and education that can ensure the LA Sports Council continues to be a leader in uniting the worlds of sports and business.”

As President, Cacciato's first initiative will be the organization's 19th Annual LA Sports Awards, a flagship celebration honoring the best in LA sports and top moments of the year. Cacciato will also oversee LA Sports Council's community program, Ready, Set, Gold! . RSG! is a community health, fitness, and social and emotional learning program that partners Olympians and Paralympians with Southern California schools to promote active and healthy lifestyles.

“I am excited to join an organization that plays such a vital role in promoting everything LA sports are about: the athletes, organizations, business leaders, and community members that help make Southern California the epicenter of the sports world,” Cacciato said.“In a region the size of Los Angeles, you really see the unique power that sports have to bring us together. Our work to unite the LA sports industry can only lead to greater strength and a stronger and healthier community and economy for all.”

Cacciato previously served on the board of the Ohio nonprofit organization Recreation Unlimited, a year-round 24/7 respite facility committed to providing the best and safest sports and recreation experiences for youth and adults with disabilities and health concerns. Cacciato also co-founded Blue Beautiful Skies, a non-profit organization focused on raising awareness and funding for lung cancer research benefitting The Ohio State University's James Comprehensive Cancer Center's Thoracic care unit, where his late wife Annie received world class care and treatment for eight years.

About the LA Sports Council:

Founded in 1988, the LA Sports Council, a non-profit 501(c)(6), is the premier sports trade association in the Los Angeles region. Through year-round programming including the LA Sports Awards, LA Sports Innovation Conference, and Ready, Set, Gold!, the LA Sports Council brings together and celebrates the greatest sports community in the world.

The LASC Board of Directors also represents the Board of the Los Angeles Sports Council Foundation and the Southern California Committee for the Olympic Games (SCCOG). Although separate organizations, all entities work together for a common goal.

For more information, visit .

About Ready, Set, Gold!

Founded in 2006, Ready, Set, Gold! is a community health, fitness and social and emotional learning program that promotes healthy and active lifestyles to children in Southern California schools. RSG! is a public-private partnership between the Southern California Committee for the Olympic Games (SCCOG), The Foundation for Global Sports Development, and several public-school districts. RSG! believes that every student should have equal access to resources that support physical health and academic achievement. For more information, visit .

