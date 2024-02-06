EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

publity AG sells office property in Neu-Isenburg

publity AG sells office property in Neu-Isenburg Frankfurt am Main, 6. February 2024 – publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager has successfully sold an office property in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt am Main. The property has a rentable area of almost 16,000 square meters and is centrally located in the Rhine-Main area, just a few kilometers from Frankfurt Airport. The main tenant of the office property is the internationally active catering service provider Aramark. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price. Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We are delighted about the latest transaction in Neu-Isenburg. This clearly shows that attractive office properties in central locations and with a solid tenant structure remain in demand among investors even in challenging times." About publity publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse. Press Contact: Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:

