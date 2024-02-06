Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report, Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

single-use bioprocessing market

trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global single-use bioprocessing market size reached US$ 13.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 37.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during 2023-2028.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/single-use-bioprocessing-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Single-Use Bioprocessing Industry:



Biopharmaceutical Industry Expansion : The continuous growth and expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry drive the demand for single-use bioprocessing technologies. As biopharmaceutical companies focus on scaling up production capacities and accelerating time-to-market for new drugs, the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and rapid deployment offered by single-use bioprocessing systems become increasingly attractive. The market experiences growth as these systems enable efficient and streamlined manufacturing processes, supporting the dynamic needs of a rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical landscape.

Cost-Efficiency and Reduced Cross-Contamination Risks : Cost-effectiveness is a key factor fueling the adoption of single-use bioprocessing solutions. Traditional stainless-steel systems require substantial investments in cleaning, validation, and maintenance, whereas single-use systems significantly reduce these costs. Additionally, the risk of cross-contamination is minimized as single-use components are disposed of after each use, ensuring product integrity and compliance with stringent regulatory standards. The market grows as biopharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly prioritize cost-efficiency and risk mitigation in their production processes. Rapid Advancements in Single-Use Technologies : Ongoing advancements in single-use bioprocessing technologies, including improved materials, sensor integration, and automation, propel market growth. Manufacturers continue to innovate, addressing limitations and enhancing the performance of single-use systems. The development of high-performing single-use bioreactors, disposable sensors, and other components results in more efficient and reliable bioprocessing operations. As the industry witnesses continuous technological evolution, the adoption of state-of-the-art single-use solutions accelerates, contributing to the overall expansion of the single-use bioprocessing market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Applikon Biotechnology

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cesco Bioengineering Company

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Entegris

Eppendorf AG

Finesse Solutions Inc.

GE Healthcare

Infors

Merck Millipore

Rentschler Biotechnologie

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 3M Company

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Media Bags and Containers

Filtration Assemblies

Single-Use Bioreactors

Disposable Mixers Others

Media bags and containers represented the largest segment due to their widespread usage in the bioprocessing industry.

By Application:



Filtration

Storage

Cell Culture

Mixing Purification

Filtration represented the largest segment due to its critical role in the bioprocessing workflow. Filtration is a fundamental step in the production of biopharmaceuticals, where it is employed to separate cells, debris, and particles from the bioprocess fluid. This step is crucial for ensuring the purity and quality of the final bioproduct.

By End-Use:



Upstream

Fermentation Downstream

Upstream represented the largest segment due to the critical role of upstream processes in bioproduction. Upstream processing involves the cultivation and propagation of cells, typically through fermentation, to produce the desired bioproduct. It is a foundational phase in bioprocessing, influencing the quantity and quality of the final output.

By End-User:



Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Life Science R&D Others

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers represented the largest segment due to their extensive reliance on single-use bioprocessing technologies. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers play a central role in the production of biologics, vaccines, and other therapeutic products.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America's dominance in the market is due to the presence of large-scale manufacturing units and the increasing geriatric population.

Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Trends:

The single-use bioprocessing market is evolving with several key trends shaping its trajectory. Firstly, there's a notable shift towards continuous processing in biomanufacturing, driving the adoption of single-use technologies that offer flexibility and scalability. Secondly, the industry is witnessing increased integration of data analytics and automation, enhancing the efficiency and control of single-use bioprocessing operations. Additionally, there is a growing focus on the development of advanced and customizable single-use bioreactors to cater to the diverse needs of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Furthermore, sustainability is becoming a key consideration, leading to the development of eco-friendly single-use solutions and a reduction in plastic waste. The rise of personalized medicine is also influencing the market, with single-use technologies facilitating more agile and cost-effective production processes for smaller batch sizes. These trends collectively reflect the industry's commitment to innovation, adaptability, and sustainability in single-use bioprocessing.

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163