’Sapne Nahin Haqeeqat Bunte Hain....’: BJP’S Poll Blitzkrieg In 8 Languages

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched an aggressive social media campaign to impress upon the public about the flagship schemes of the Modi government while boasting about their popularity and acceptance among the public.

A feature film highlighting various popular and ground-breaking schemes of the Modi government launched during the last 10 years has been released by the BJP's social media handles. The video was also shared on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal X handle.

The film has been made in eight languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Bangla and Hindi -- and aims to cater to people in the Hindi heartland and also down South.

A total of films were released in eight languages. These policies are highly-successful schemes of the Modi government, namely Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, UPI, and PM Awas Yojana.

The theme of these films revolves around BJP's campaign song for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 'Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai'.

The theme song, launched a few days ago, highlights Modi govt's achievements in the last 10 years and how PM Modi has been turning dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality.

The theme song resonates with the promises of BJP and shows how Modi has been going the extra mile to fulfil all those promises, one after the another.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote,“Mudra Yojana is a transformative initiative, empowering millions, promoting entrepreneurship. It is also noteworthy that the largest number of women, SC/ST and OBC people have benefited.”

