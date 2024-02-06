'Encouragement Money': Bihar Govt Will Provide Rs 10K To Engineering Students, Says Nitish Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the government will provide Rs 10,000 as "encouragement money" to the engineering students of the state.
“In a bid to encourage the engineering students, the government will give Rs 10,000 as encouragement money to them,” the Chief Minister said after chairing the second Cabinet meeting in which 14 proposals were passed.
Four proposals were passed during the first cabinet meeting after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar.
The Chief Minister said that the government will also open an incubation center in the National Institute of Technology Patna.
