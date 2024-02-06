Olive Oil Market Size, Growth, Trends Analysis, Segmentation, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Olive Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the

olive oil market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global olive oil market size reached

US$ 14.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 20.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 4.02% during 2024-2032 .

Olive Oil Market Overview:

Olive oil is a natural oil extracted from the fruit of olive trees, primarily utilized for culinary purposes but also valued for its myriad applications in cosmetics and traditional medicines. It is produced by pressing whole olives and obtaining the resultant oil. There are several types of olive oil, including extra virgin, virgin, pure, and refined, each differentiated by their extraction process, acidity levels, and flavor profiles. Central aspects of olive oil encompass its nutritional benefits, taste, texture, and aroma. The oil is renowned for its health benefits, particularly its high content of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. The primary advantage of incorporating olive oil into one's diet is its potential to support heart health, reduce inflammation, and offer protective effects against certain chronic diseases. In culinary applications, olive oil stands out for its ability to enhance flavors and provide a distinct richness to dishes.

Olive Oil Market Trends:

The global olive oil market is majorly driven by the escalating global awareness of the health benefits associated with olive oil consumption, influencing many consumers to adopt it as a staple in their diets. Along with this, the gourmet food sector's rise is leading to a growing appreciation for high-quality extra virgin olive oils, elevating their status in global cuisines. Trends indicate a growing demand for organic and unrefined olive oils, reflecting consumers' shift towards natural and unprocessed products. Additionally, innovative packaging, branding strategies, and marketing campaigns are amplifying the visibility and appeal of olive oil products. The market is also witnessing the advent of olive oil-based cosmetics and skincare products, capitalizing on the oil's nourishing properties. Furthermore, emerging consumer preferences and health trends are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Artajo Oil

Borges International Group

S.L.U.

California Olive Ranch Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Colavita SpA

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.)

Deoleo

Domenico Manca S.p.a.

EU Olive Oil Ltd.

Gallo Worldwide

Gruppo Salov Sovena Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Virgin Olive Oil

Refined Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive Pomace Oil Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Application Insights:



Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

