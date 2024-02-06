Calling Moviegoers And Martial Arts Fans: Kickstarter Campaign Launching February 13 For Action Film Dying For Living

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dying for Living Poster

Step into the Cinematic World and Inner Circle of Legendary Villain Patrick Kilpatrick, International Champion Fighters, and Action Heroes

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a thrilling call to action, the Kickstarter Campaign for the adrenaline-fueled action movie "Dying for Living" is set to launch on February 13, 2024. This presents a unique opportunity for movie enthusiasts, aspiring actors, stunt performers, and filmmakers to become an integral part of the action alongside the legendary villain, Patrick Kilpatrick, and a stellar ensemble cast.Kilpatrick, known for his iconic roles as the Sandman in "Death Warrant" and appearances alongside A-list stars, is taking the lead both on and off-screen. He pens, directs, produces, and stars in this passion project."Dying for Living" brings together an extraordinary cast of professional fighters and actors, helmed by Kilpatrick. The ensemble members include Costas Mandylor (“Saw” franchise), Chuck Liddell (former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer), Denmark's own Nina Bergman (“Hell Hath No Fury”), French Actor and Champion Kickboxer Olivier Gruner, Rigan Machado, born in Rio de Janeiro, is an 8th degree red and white belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Russian native Tatiana Neva (“Prey of Wrath”), and the“Queen of Martial Arts films” Cynthia Rothrock."'My original film delivers action that any adrenaline junkie would appreciate," said Kilpatrick.“The story will keep you guessing and if you become part of the supportive community, you can witness some of the magic in person.”The film promises edge-of-your-seat action as an aging hitman assembles his long-abandoned family, also professional assassins, in the heart of violent, chaotic Holland and Hollywood. Award-winning martial arts director and stunt choreographer Art Camacho known for“Half Past Dead” among his 72 credits on IMDB, along with cinematographer Stefan Colson known for "The Wrecker" and "Pay Dirt" among others, masterfully bring the story to life, exploring themes of betrayal, love, and murder.The worldwide Kickstarter Campaign offers an exclusive VIP pass to backers. By supporting the film, contributors not only help bring this groundbreaking project to fruition but also gain access to exciting rewards and credits. Backers can become actual performers in a scene filmed on set, walk the red carpet at the star-studded VIP premiere, meet and greet the celebrity cast, and enjoy behind-the-scenes access with exclusive content, updates, limited-edition merchandise, and digital screenings before the official release."Your level of participation can put you in the room with some of the best professional fighters, world champions, and action actors," says Kilpatrick.“This is your chance to be part of cinematic history and meet your heroes.”With the support of the Kickstarter Community and the talented Uncommon Dialogue Films team, the movie expects to be a domestic and international favorite. The "Dying for Living" Kickstarter Campaign starts February 13th!For more information and to support the campaign, visit UDFilms

Dying for Living Teaser Trailer