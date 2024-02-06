Industrial Park In Lachin Produces Roofing With 100-Year Lifespan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
New businesses have started operating in the Zerti
Agro-Industrial Park in Lachin. As a result of the opening of
production facilities, 60 more local people were employed. Thus,
the number of Lachin residents working in the park has reached 500, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
According to Nasimi Asadov, Director of the "Lachin Improvement
Service," OJSC, the production of high-quality roofing materials
started in Lachin in January. Unlike iron roofing, which is subject
to corrosion for 15-20 years, Lachin produces coatings on modern
Italian equipment, which also have a service life of more than 100
years.
"In Lachin, reconstructed by Baku Improvement Service LLC, all
construction materials, including roofing materials, meet the
highest standards. Transportation and delivery costs will also be
significantly reduced as a result of the launch of the local
enterprise. The roofing enterprise in Lachin is also able to
partially satisfy the needs of construction companies involved in
construction works in Garabagh liberated from occupation," Nasimi
Asadov said.
In general, all enterprises operating in the Zerti
Agro-Industrial Park in Lachin are equipped with the latest global
technologies. Lachin residents get jobs and acquire professional
skills by learning from specialists invited from abroad.
In this sense, each enterprise operating in the Agro-Industrial
Park can also be considered a training centre. At the courses
organised in the agro-industrial park, specialists invited from
abroad spend several months teaching the correct handling of
innovative technologies and methods of increasing production
capacity.
According to Baku Improvement Service LLC engineer Fuad
Mammadov, another innovation will be the launch of Schuco School in
Lachin, which is considered a world brand in the production of
plastic doors and windows. First, experience will be gained in this
direction, and then the products of the famous brand will be
manufactured in Lachin.
The latest technological equipment from Germany has already been
purchased for the establishment of the production site. At the
first stage, workers will be trained with the involvement of German
specialists, and the primary production will be carried out under
the control of specialists.
It should be noted that Zerti agro-industrial park, in which
many enterprises, including breeding centres for the development of
animal breeding, organic greenhouses, Aydınoglu furniture factory,
meat cutting shop, are functioning in a short period of time, is
rapidly developing due to new production areas - shoe factory,
large workshops for the production of bras with Philips lamps (wall
light) and ekood, which is expanding.
Currently, the park, which employs Lachin residents, has the
potential to create 1,200 jobs in the future with all the
businesses up and running.
