Aluminum Hydroxide Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast To 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Aluminum Hydroxide Market Report by Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), Form (Powder, Gel), Application (Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global aluminum hydroxide market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Aluminum Hydroxide Industry:

Increasing Demand in Water Treatment:

One of the primary factors driving the aluminum hydroxide market is its growing use in water treatment processes. Aluminum hydroxide is known for its effectiveness in removing impurities and contaminants from water. With the escalating concerns over water pollution and the need for clean drinking water, the demand for efficient water treatment solutions is on the rise. Governments and environmental agencies are implementing stricter regulations for water quality, which further boosts the demand for aluminum hydroxide in water treatment facilities. This surge in demand is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the market, as the compound plays a crucial role in ensuring safe and potable water.

Expansion in Pharmaceutical Applications:

Growth in Plastic and Polymer Industries:

Aluminum hydroxide is extensively used as a flame retardant and filler in the plastic and polymer industries. The growing demand for fire-resistant materials in various sectors, including construction, automotive, and electronics, has led to an increased use of aluminum hydroxide in these industries. Its ability to enhance the fire resistance of materials while maintaining their quality and durability is a key factor in its widespread application. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in plastic and polymer technologies are opening new avenues for the use of aluminum hydroxide, contributing to the expansion of its market. This trend is expected to continue, further propelling the growth of the aluminum hydroxide market in the coming years.

Leading Companies Operating in the Aluminum Hydroxide Industry:



Akrochem Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

American Elements

Bisley & Company Pty Ltd.

Hindalco Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group)

M. Huber Corporation

Nabaltec AG

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

Showa Denko K. K.

Sibelco

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. TOR Minerals International Inc.

(Please note that this is only a partial list of the key players, and the complete list is provided in the report.)

Aluminum Hydroxide Market Report Segmentation:

By Grade:



Industrial Grade Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial grade represented the largest segment as it is used as a filler in the production of various polymers and composites.

By Form:



Powder Gel

Powder holds the largest market share as it is used to relieve symptoms of heartburn, indigestion, and acid reflux by neutralizing excess stomach acid.

By Application:



Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Coatings

Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers Others

Plastics represent the largest segment as aluminum hydroxide is crucial in enhancing the fire safety of plastic products and materials.

By Region :



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific leads the market due to rapid technological advancements, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in countries like China and India.

Aluminum Hydroxide Market Trends:

The use of aluminum hydroxide as a coagulant in water treatment plants is on the rise. It helps remove impurities and suspended particles from drinking water, contributing to improved water quality. Besides, aluminum hydroxide is utilized as a flame retardant in various industries, including construction and electronics. As safety regulations become more stringent, the demand for flame retardant materials is increasing. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Some manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly production methods and alternatives to traditional aluminum hydroxide.

