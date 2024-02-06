126 Combat Engagements In Frontline Over Last Day, Enemy Launches 35 Air Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last day, 126 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy launched seven missiles and 35 air strikes, fired 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

During the day of February 5, there were 126x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 7x missile and 35x air strikes, 90x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have wounded civilians. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Air strikes hit Synkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, New York, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), and Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 41 attacks in fiveover last day

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct active subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 8x enemy attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast). The adversary attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20x enemy attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast),Yampolivka, Terny, Torske, and Hryhorivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 10x attacks of the adversary near the setlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. The Ukrainian soldiers are standing their ground and inflicting major losses on the invaders. For instance, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 29x attacks in the vicinity of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and 16x more attacks south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast) during the day of February 5.

Capture of Avdiivka is main priority for Russian army - British intelligence

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the occupiers near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). The Ukrainian forces repelled 26x attacks in that area.

Shakhtarske axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 2x attack of the adversary in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to stand their positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. For instance, the adversary made 3x unsuccessful attempts to assault during the day of February 5.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers conduct active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of February 5, the Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x concentration of troops, 2x command posts, and 3x ammunition depots of the russian invaders.