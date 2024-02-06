Deena Bouchier, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Deena, a Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, is currently associated with Compass in Chappaqua, New York. She is the Principal of The Westchester Connection Team, working alongside Karin Kimtis, offering unparalleled service for both buyers and sellers.

A native of New York, Deena has proudly called Chappaqua in Westchester County home for over two decades. She serves clients across Westchester, with a specific focus on areas including Chappaqua, Pleasantville, Armonk, Briarcliff Manor, Bedford, Katonah, Pound Ridge, Mount Pleasant, and Tarrytown.

Deena's interest in real estate started when she lived in New York City and started following home decor and design trends. That interest continued to blossom into a full-blown passion when she relocated to Westchester and purchased a home in need of remodeling.

In 2002, Deena officially became licensed, having been actively and successfully working with buyers and sellers ever since. It helps that she has always been a personable, friendly, and communicative person. Her natural charm and committed attitude have served her well in this industry.

In every client interaction, Deena provides expert guidance and unwavering support throughout the entire real estate process. Leveraging her extensive experience and profound industry knowledge, particularly in the dynamic Westchester market, she offers valuable insights and assistance.

Over the course of her extensive career, Deena has cultivated strong personal connections, proving instrumental in facilitating successful transactions that leave both buyers and sellers satisfied. Additionally, she has authored real estate blogs covering a range of topics.

What truly propels and rewards Deena in her profession is the fulfillment of her clients' real estate dreams. Her exceptional skills and dedication have not gone unnoticed, earning her the prestigious 5 Star Realtor Award (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), multiple Top Producer awards, and acknowledgment as a Villa Premier Agent and Zillow 5 Star Premier Agent.

With a focus on family and inclusivity, Deena embraces the many great parks, hiking trails, farmer's markets, and farm-to-table restaurants scattered throughout Westchester. During her leisure time, she indulges in activities like tennis, yoga, and hiking, and contributes to local pet rescues through volunteering. At home, she shares her life with her husband, twins (a boy and a girl), and two cherished dogs.