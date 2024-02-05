RJ Rates One Of Top 5 International Airlines In Punctuality For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) has been ranked one of the top 5 airlines in the globe in best on-time performance (OTP) for 2023, according to an RJ statement.



The category, in which RJ was named in the 5th place, included international airlines that operate over a minimum of 30,000 flights annually, the statement said.



RJ is crowned with this high ranking by scoring an OTP rate of 86.38 per cent, according to OAG, the international research institute, accessed flight status data for more than 98 per cent of all scheduled flights operated by RJ.



The CEO of RJ, Samer Majali, said that“this globally remarkable achievement is attributed to the seamless, 24/7 operations and a dedicated, highly qualified team who provide quality and punctual ground-handling services, accompanied by robust flight planning that adhere to our scheduling system”.



Majali said that RJ has managed to maintain the high on-time arrivals ranking for years, adding that“this attests to our commitment to continuing our high punctuality rate in line with our mission to meet passenger satisfaction and their needs to arrive to their destinations on time”.



OAG is a global travel data provider with a large network of flight information data including schedules, flight status, connection times and other industry data. With this data they create precise insights through quality feeds and analytics, to predict market changes, gain a competitive edge and improve planning.