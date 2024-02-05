Israel's War On Gaza Updates: Officials Report 'Massacre' In Deir El-Balah Death Toll Rises To 27,478

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 6 (NNN-XINHUA) – The death toll of Palestinians killed from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 27,478, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, at least 113 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks in various places in the Gaza Strip, raising the total number of deaths to 27,478, the ministry said in a press statement.

The ministry added that, with heavy Israeli bombardment and the lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, some victims are still under the rubble.

Meanwhile, the number of wounded people has also risen to 66,835, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, the ministry explained.

Fierce fighting, air attacks and shelling have been reported in Khan Younis, including in the vicinity of the European Gaza Hospital.

Dozens have been killed in Israeli attacks on homes and a mosque in central Gaza, local authorities say.– NNN-XINHUA