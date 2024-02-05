Accuray To Participate In The BTIG Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated

(NASDAQ: ARAY ) announced today its participation in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which takes place on February 13, 2024.

BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To request a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology,

neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit

or

follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Investor Contact

Aman Patel, CFA

Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke

+1 (443) 450-4191

aman@westwicke. com

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director,

Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray. com

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated