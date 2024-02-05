Free Forever-Latisha's House Support The Trafficking Survivors Relief Act

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Virginia based leader in providing long-term support for survivors of human trafficking is endorsing Congressman Fry's proposed legislation.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Ameling, Founder and CEO of Free Forever-Latisha's House Foundation , today announced her unwavering support for the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act. This vital legislation provides a beacon of hope for survivors of human trafficking, enabling them to vacate convictions and expunge arrests for non-violent crimes committed as a direct result of their victimization."Every day, we witness the courage of survivors striving to rebuild their lives after enduring unimaginable exploitation," said Ameling. "However, the shadow of criminal records for acts committed under coercion can severely impede their journey to healing and independence. The Trafficking Survivors Relief Act represents a critical step forward in recognizing and rectifying this injustice, offering survivors a much-needed chance for a fresh start."Free Forever-Latisha's House Foundation is committed to providing safe, supportive environments where survivors can heal and reclaim their lives. "This legislation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower survivors," Ameling continued. "We wholeheartedly endorse the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act and commend the bipartisan efforts of the legislators championing this cause. It's time to ensure that survivors are not defined by their past but are given the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our communities."We extend our deepest gratitude to Representatives Russell Fry, Ted Lieu, Ann Wagner, and Robert Garcia for their leadership in introducing the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act. Their bipartisan collaboration sets a precedent for compassionate and effective legislative action in support of human trafficking survivors. We also stand in solidarity with our fellow NGOs whose commitment to eradicating human trafficking and supporting survivors resonates with our mission at Latisha's House and Free Forever. Together, our united efforts underscore the importance of this legislation in providing survivors with a path towards justice and rehabilitation.Ameling calls on all members of Congress to support the passage of this groundbreaking bill, underscoring its importance in the broader fight against human trafficking and in championing the rights and dignity of survivors.About Free Forever-Latisha's House FoundationFree Forever-Latisha's House is dedicated to supporting survivors of human trafficking through comprehensive services, advocacy, and community education. Our goal is to help survivors find healing, hope, and a path to a free and fulfilling life.

