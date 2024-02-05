The Hair Colour Trends Of 2024, As Forecasted By Hair Stylists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buttery Blonde is one Hair Trend Colour of 2024 | ©Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle

Golden Copper blends strawberry blonde and copper for an amber-glowing, natural ginger shade | ©Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle

Brown shades are taking on more nuanced expressions in 2024, here Espresso Brunette | ©Lazarou Hair Salon and Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle

A Lived-in Balayage is a low-maintenance, dimensional look | ©Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle

In 2024 hair colours will be defined by laid-back sophistication and subtle dimensions. A return to natural beauty is at the heart of this year's aesthetic.

CARDIFF, CARDIFF, WALES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“In 2024 hair colours will be defined by their laid-back sophistication and subtle dimensions. Bold, statement colours will make way for subtle, yet shiny hues that blend naturally. It's the sophistication of these blends and the perfect matching of hair colour tones that will make hair colours stand out this year,” says Andreas Lazarou, Managing Director of Lazarou Hair Salons & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle.This year Cherry Cola will take centre stage, an evolution of last year's red and ginger trend, but with a deeper, richer twist. This shade is a luxurious blend between deep auburn and wine red, which demands regular top-up and gloss sessions to maintain its full, scarlet glory.This year we are also seeing the nostalgic return of Caramel Highlights, inspired by the iconic look of Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s. This time, however, they are softer, more natural, and embody a lived-in quality that conveys effortless elegance.Buttery Blonde is set to shine brightly in 2024, taking inspiration from Margot Robbie's portrayal in Barbie. This trend offers a golden, dimensional, and naturally radiant blonde tone.Bronde is a sophisticated fusion of brown and blonde, championed by celebrities like Suki Waterhouse. Bronde will be enhanced using a half-head balayage technique to ensure a naturally seamless transition.Reminiscent of last year's expensive brunette trend, brown shades are taking on more nuanced expressions in 2024.Mushroom Brown and Hot Cocoa Brunette offer a fresh take on brown hues, with Mushroom Brown presenting a muted, ashy option ideal for the cooler months. In 2024 mushroom brown will take the shade of a neutral taupe with golden tones.Hot Cocoa Brunette adds a warm, multidimensional twist to the classic brunette. Enriched with subtle red pigments it achieve a glossy finish, reminiscent of last year's expensive brunette trend.Chestnut Brown - a rich, golden brown shade - finds its unique position between blond and black, incorporating elements of auburn, gold, and chocolate for a multidimensional look.Inky Espresso, a deep, dark brown that stops just shy of black, brings a profound intensity to the hair colour trends of 2024, as seen on celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Simone Ashley.Jet Brunette innovates with darker roots and mid-lengths, transitioning to ashy brunette ends for a subtle, dimensional effect.Red hair colour shades will continue to be popular in 2024, impressing with their versatility. Golden Copper blends strawberry blonde and copper for an amber-glowing, natural ginger shade. Speaking of golden, The Golden Glow is a 2024 trend in itself that is all about a subtle, soft glaze that comes alive in natural light. Pecan Red introduces a shiny auburn touch to brunette hair, creating a warm tone that beautifully complements pale skin.A late entry in 2023, Cowgirl Copper continues to make waves in 2024. Its vibrant mix is perfectly positioned between mid-brown and copper, suitable for a wide range of skin tones and eye colours, as forecasted by Evo artist Tom Smith.Complementing these colour trends, Lived-in Balayages and Ribbon Lights emerge as key colouring techniques, focusing on low-maintenance, dimensional looks that celebrate natural beauty and effortless style.As we embrace the hair colour trends of 2024, creativity, personal expression, and a return to natural beauty are clearly at the heart of this year's aesthetic.The Lazarou family has been a significant influence in the UK's hairdressing and barbering industry since 1966. Today, the Lazarou Hair Group operates multiple hair salons and barber shops across South Wales, known for their innovative and creative approach to hairdressing, which has garnered them multiple hairdressing awards over the past decades.

