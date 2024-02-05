Pantherx® Rare Selected By Chiesi Global Rare Diseases For The Distribution Of Filsuvez® (Birch Triterpenes) Topical Gel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the United States, is pleased to announce it was selected by

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group, for the distribution of Filsuvez® topical gel, the first approved treatment for wounds associated with both dystrophic and junctional epidermolysis bullosa (EB) in adult and pediatric patients 6 months of age and older.1

EB is a group of inherited disorders characterized by fragile skin and mucous membranes that result in formation of blisters and wounds in response to minor trauma and can lead to fibrosis and scarring, joint contracture, and increased risk for developing cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).2-4 Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) is a major type of EB resulting from impaired type VII collagen expression which leads to separation of skin layers between the basement membrane and the upper dermis.3,5 Junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) is a less common subtype of EB that occurs from various absent or deficient adhesion proteins leading to separation of the epidermis and basement membrane.3,5 Both are associated with intolerable pain with limited mobility. Living with EB entails daily challenges to navigate, including slow-healing wounds at risk of infection and painful dressing changes.

Filsuvez is applied topically to the wound surface at home, during wound dressing changes and works to accelerate wound healing with a goal of achieving complete wound closure within 45 days.6

"We strive to be the catalyst that seamlessly delivers essential medications to individuals confronting rare conditions," said Rob Snyder, CEO of

PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy. "We look forward to working with the

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases to make a difference in the lives of those living with wounds associated with both dystrophic and junctional epidermolysis bullosa."

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan disease, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans.3 Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment.3 Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence.4-5 As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction,

PANTHERx is now a six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor.6 PANTHERx is headquartered in

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

About

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

Filsuvez. Package Insert. Chiesi; 2023.Kern JS, Sprecher E, Fernandez MF, et al. Efficacy and safety of Oleogel-S10 (birch triterpenes) for epidermolysis bullosa: results from the phase III randomized double-blind phase of the EASE study.British Journal of Dermatology. 2022;188(1):12-21. doi:Štublar A, Dragoš V, Dolenc-Voljč M. Inherited epidermolysis bullosa: epidemiology and patient care in Slovenia with a review of the updated classification.Acta Dermatovenerologica Alpina Pannonica et Adriatica. 2021;30(2). doi:Boeira VL, Souza ES, Rocha Bde O, et al. Inherited epidermolysis bullosa: clinical and therapeutic aspects.An Bras Dermatol. 2013;88(2):185-198. doi:10.1590/S0365-05962013000200001Garrick N. Epidermolysis Bullosa. National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. Published April 11, 2017. Accessed January 26, 2024.Hou PC, Del Agua N, Lwin SM, Hsu CK, McGrath JA. Innovations in the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB): Current Landscape and Prospects. Ther Clin Risk Manag. 2023;19:455-473. Published 2023 Jun 14. doi:10.2147/TCRM.S386923

For more information, please contact marketing@pantherxrare. com

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare