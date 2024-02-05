Part Of Kherson's Ostriv Neighborhood Without Electricity As Result Of Hostile Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Part of the Korabel - Ostriv neighborhood in Kherson was left without power as a result of enemy shelling.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"To the attention of residents of the Korabel (Ostriv) neighborhood of Kherson! As a result of the evening shelling of the Korabel district of the city by the Russian occupation forces, part of the Ostriv was de-energized," the message says.

As noted, emergency crews of Khersonoblenergo are currently establishing the cause of the power outage.

Invaders fire 132 shells atregion in past day, injuring civilian

Mrochko also informs that over the past day, Russian troops fired 11 times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community and used 46 shells.

Damage was recorded in Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske and Antonivka.

No one was injured in the Kherson city territorial community as a result of Russian hostile shelling over the past day.

As reported, the Russian army fired 36 times at the Kherson region over the past day, and one person was injured. The Russian military hit residential areas and a museum in Kherson.