Importance Of Connecting Local Counterparts Is Paramount: Envoy

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Argentina are set to mark the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic and bilateral ties this year on June 15, indicating a robust historical link.

The key booster to enhance investments and building trade relations between the Argentine and its Qatari partners is increasing the presence of the Embassy and being in regular contact with its counterparts said an official.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina to the State of Qatar H E Guillermo Nicolas emphasised that the support given in the market does not merely apply to“the idea of Argentine products and companies being present in the local market, but also to the simple notion that the Embassy needs to be present at all instances where businesses can be made.”

The two countries have displayed resilient economic ties over the decades, comprising trade and investments. Ambassador Nicolas praised Qatar's investment interests in strategic sectors in Argentina including agribusiness, mining, finance, communications, renewable energy, infrastructure, oil and gas, software and knowledge-based services, retail trade, and tourism.

He also said that Argentina's Ministry of Economy discussed investment projects in Argentina with Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Investment Authority noting that there is potential to consider the financing of different infrastructure projects.

The envoy stressed that“Another axis of bilateral cooperation that we should work in for further developing our technology exchange is animal health and sanitary matters.”

In December 2021, Qatari technicians took part in a training program at the National Animal Health and Agrifood Quality Service (SENASA) central laboratory as it covered a wide spectrum of interest like the laboratory quality system, diagnosis of brucellosis and foot and mouth disease, vaccine control, bird diseases, serological and molecular diagnosis.

“Argentina wishes to continue making a significant contribution to the design of the laboratory planned by the Qatar sanitary authorities. We also consider that connectivity is essential to strengthen our commercial ties, making it easier for our businessmen and national and subnational authorities to explore opportunities for the benefit of both nations,” Ambassador Nicolas said.

He mentioned that the South American country is an international leader in the production and export of products including soybean and sunflower oil, corn and wheat grains, raw peanuts, yerba mate, utility vehicles, insecticides, powdered milk, beef, lemon essential oil, black tea, shrimp, pears, and combed wool.

At present, the country is ranked the eighth largest country in the world, with more than 50 percent of arable land, and has the second largest unconventional gas reserve and the fourth largest unconventional oil reserve, as well as an extensive maritime platform in energy and fishing resources.

In terms of renewable resources, Argentina stands among the six countries with the highest wind consistency and has also great potential for the development of solar energy. Moreover, it has great potential for mining development of promising mining areas, having a long tradition in the production of gold, silver, lead, aluminum, and copper, and positioning as a new global leader in the exploitation of lithium-the country has the third largest global lithium reserve and is the fourth largest global producer.

Remarking on the booming leisure industry in Argentina, the Ambassador highlighted that the country“has a huge diversity of tourist destinations that vary from the most Southern city in the World, which is also the gate to Antarctica with its cruise ships, to mountainous dessert in the North, enjoying within those many other landscapes such as Patagonia, valleys in the Andes mountains, the Iguazu Falls and, of course, Buenos Aires City.”

The Embassy in coordination with Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is also preparing the Second Edition of the Joint Commission between Argentina and Qatar, to be held in Doha.

“This type of consultation round gives both Governments and companies the opportunity to meet face to face to work on areas of mutual interest and business opportunities in each market,” he added.