Qatar, Angola Discuss Cooperation On Climate

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met Minister of Environment of Angola H E Ana Paula Chantre Luna De Carvalho yesterday. They discussed a number of topics, most notably ways of cooperation in combating climate change and preserving the environment.

