Akshay Kumar: I Have Been A Shiva Bhakt For The Longest Time

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Akshay Kumar is all set to showcase a powerful experience with his music video 'Shambhu' and said that for the longest time, he has been a Shiva bhakt.

Akshay, who played Lord Shiva in the 2023 film 'OMG 2', said:“Shambhu comes from a deep place in my heart that has only been beating with the name Jai Shri Mahakaal! For the longest time I have been a Shiva bhakt but lately my connection with him and devotion towards him has only become deeper.”

The action star says that Lord Shiva is the power, love and is the help when needed.

Akshay added:“He is the saviour, he is the surrender we all look to surrender to, he is the be-all and end-all. With this song, I just offer a droplet that I am to the infinite consciousness that Shiva is! Jai Shri Mahakaal.”

The Shiva anthem is sung by the versatile Akshay along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose.

The song is releasing on February 5, and it aims to resonate with devotees seeking a spiritual and uplifting musical experience during this divine celebration.

'Shambhu' will be available exclusively on Times Music.

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music shared: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Akshay Kumar on this divine musical venture. 'Shambhu' is not just a song; it's an extraordinary blend of audio and cinematic visual experience.”

--IANS

dc/kvd