Zelensky Holds Meeting On Protection Of Power Facilities In Dnipro Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on energy and water supply for the city and the entire Dnipro region.

He said this in an evening address, Ukrinform reported.

Zelensky recalled that on Sunday he made working visits to the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions, in particular, he visited Robotyne.

"Now we are in Kryvyi Rih, the entire district and other communities of the region, at a meeting on energy and water supply to cities and villages in the Dnipro region, including Kryvyi Rih. Protection of energy facilities. Strengthening of mobile fire groups, air defense, electronic warfare," Zelensky said.

The meeting also discussed the restoration of energy facilities. "I am grateful to everyone who has promptly restored power supply after the recent strikes - every repair team," Zelensky said.

As reported, during a working visit to the Zaporizhzhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the newly appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov.

During his trip to the Dnipro region, Zelensky discussed with the East Air Command the protection of settlements and infrastructure from airstrikes.