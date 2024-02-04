Nonwoven Fabrics Market To Reach USD 65 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonwoven Fabrics Industry size is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonwoven Fabrics Market size is predicted to reach USD 65 Billion by 2032, cites a recent report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for hygiene products, such as diapers and feminine care items. Nonwoven fabrics, being cost-effective, lightweight, and offering breathability, are widely used in the production of disposable hygiene products. As per the data by Cross River Therapy website, the average no. of diapers used by a baby before potty-training is 6000 to 8000. The average count of diapers used annually is the U.S. is 18 billion.

Nonwoven fabrics find extensive applications in medical products like surgical gowns, masks, and drapes as well due to their non-allergenic properties, high absorbency, and disposability. With an aging population and increasing healthcare standards globally, there is a continuous surge in the demand for nonwoven medical textiles, driving the industry growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @





Sustainability of rayon fabrics to favoring demand

Nonwoven fabrics market share from rayon segment is slated to record high demand through 2032, owing to the sustainability and versatility of this material. As a regenerated cellulose fiber, rayon offers a compelling eco-friendly alternative as the nonwoven fabric. Its biodegradable nature and the use of renewable resources contribute to the growing demand for sustainable materials in various applications. The material's adaptability further enhances its appeal, finding applications in hygiene products, medical textiles, and others.

Increasing popularity of dry laid technology

Dry laid technology segment will record notable taction over 2023 and 2032. Unlike traditional wet laid processes, dry laid technology involves the direct arrangement of fibers without the need for water or solvents. This not only expedites the production process but also allows for precise control over fiber distribution, resulting in a more uniform and consistent end product. The method's versatility enables the incorporation of various fibers, including natural and synthetic, expanding the range of applications for nonwoven fabrics market. Its efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and adaptability to diverse fiber types, further contribute to the popularity of the technology.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

R&D investment to support Europe market growth

Europe nonwoven fabrics market size will grow at a strong CAGR through 2032, attributed to the innovation and technology adoption. European manufacturers are keenly investing in R&D to create advanced nonwoven materials with superior properties, catering to a wide array of applications. Moreover, the stringent regulatory landscape, particularly in terms of product safety and environmental sustainability, acts as a catalyst for the industry growth. As consumers and industries alike prioritize responsible and compliant choices, the eco-friendly nature and optimal safety compliance of nonwoven fabrics will augment its demand in Europe market.

Some of the notable companies in the global nonwoven fabrics market are Berry Global Group, Inc, Glatfelter Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont), PFNonwovens Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, TWE Group, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Freudenberg Group, Avgol Nonwovens, SWM International, Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway), and Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.