Amount Of Dust In Air In Baku Is 2 Times Higher Than Normal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dusty weather conditions are observed in Baku and Absheron Peninsula today, Azernews reports.

Rena Allahverdiyeva, chief engineer of the Environmental Pollution Monitoring Group, told that the amount of dust in the air is 1.8-2 times higher than the norm. The reason for this is the spread of the dust masses formed on the upper dry surface of the soil to the surrounding areas as a result of the influence of the southwesterly wind that occasionally strengthens.

"Dusty weather conditions are local in nature and are expected to continue throughout the day, depending on meteorological conditions," said R. Allahverdiyeva.