Amount Of Dust In Air In Baku Is 2 Times Higher Than Normal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dusty weather conditions are observed in Baku and Absheron
Peninsula today, Azernews reports.
Rena Allahverdiyeva, chief engineer of the Environmental
Pollution Monitoring Group, told that the amount of dust in the air
is 1.8-2 times higher than the norm. The reason for this is the
spread of the dust masses formed on the upper dry surface of the
soil to the surrounding areas as a result of the influence of the
southwesterly wind that occasionally strengthens.
"Dusty weather conditions are local in nature and are expected
to continue throughout the day, depending on meteorological
conditions," said R. Allahverdiyeva.
