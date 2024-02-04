Continental Racing: Emirati Team Clinches Victory in GT4 Class at the Hankook 24H Dubai

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 February 2024 – In a weekend filled with high-octane excitement, the celebrated Hankook 24H Dubai race returned to the famed Dubai Autodrome, continuing a prestigious tradition since 2004. The event witnessed an extraordinary triumph by an Emirati team that has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of endurance racing.



Continental Racing, an Emirati team, has achieved a significant milestone in motorsport by winning the GT4 Class at the Hankook 24H Dubai. This win aboard the Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo is notable for being the first for a Toyota Supra in the event's history.



The 2024 Endurance Season commenced with Continental Racing asserting dominance in the GT4 class at the 6H Abu Dhabi Race on January 20th. However, an unexpected twist occurred at a refueling station, leading to a two-lap loss and a temporary fall from the leading position. The resilient driver lineup for this challenging race comprised Emirati talent, Ahmed Al Khaja, along with Vasily Vladykin and Andrey Solukovtsev.





Bouncing back with unwavering determination, Continental Racing achieved a stunning victory at the Hankook 24H Dubai Race. This victory also played a pivotal role in the Middle East Trophy standings, with Vasily Vladykin and Andrey Solukovtsev earning the championship with equal points. The victorious lineup for this race featured Vasily Vladykin, Andrey Solukovtsev, David Pogosyan, and Mikhail Loboda, propelling Continental Racing to a commendable P3 in the Middle East Trophy 2023/2024 GT4 Class.



A Continental Racing Team representative said: "This triumph at the esteemed GT4 World’s premier endurance event is a momentous milestone for our UAE-based team, especially considering our journey began just over a year ago. Winning the GT4 Class Championship on our home track fills us with immense pride. Our heartfelt gratitude extends to Nordberg, our sponsor, for their unwavering support throughout this endurance season."



Continental Racing's stellar performance and historic victory in the GT4 Class at the Hankook 24H Dubai Race not only showcases their exceptional skill and resilience but also marks a significant chapter in the story of Emirati motorsport excellence.





