ECS looking to attract over 60 Italian companies to Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, February 1, 2024

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) and the Italian Artex group, an institutional member of the World Crafts Council and organiser of the Italian stand at the 53rd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, discussed expanding joint efforts to attract a higher number of Italian exhibitors to future editions of the Show, boosting participation at the stand to more than 60 companies. The two sides also touched on enhancing the Sharjah business community’s engagement in Italian exhibitions.

During the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, hosted by ECS through February 4, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, met with Sauro Servadei, Communication Director, Internationalisation Area, Artex, and several officials from both sides. The meeting reviewed the outcomes of Italian companies’ participation in the Show over the last several years and discussed the event’s role in boosting the presence of Italian companies in UAE markets, raising their market shares.

The officials also discussed organising joint events and providing investors and exhibition visitors from both countries with high-level services and advantages. They explored the possibility of cooperating to encourage Italian exhibitors to take part in the second Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, which will be organised by ECS from October 4 to 13, 2024.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa welcomed the visiting delegation, noting that Artex has been one of the Show’s main partners for over 20 years, playing a key role in increasing the turnout of Italian companies. Through participating, these companies have witnessed numerous successes and watched their sales grow. HE Al Midfa especially attributed this to the Italian jewellery sector’s famous gold craftsmanship and premium-quality jewellery, which make it a top choice for numerous Gulf and Emirati consumers.

For his part, Sauro Servadei expressed his pleasure in the magnificent turnout at the Italian pavilion, where Italy’s finest and most famous companies and brands have gathered alongside elite designers and big names in Italian gold and jewellery. He highlighted the pavilion’s opulent jewellery selection, which reflects the refinement and excellence of the Italian industry.





