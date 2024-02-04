Over 60 Countries Unite At The Historic Opening Ceremony 10Th IIHM Young Chef Olympiad 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 04 (IANSlife) The world witnessed another historic moment as the 10th IIHM Young Chef Olympiad 2024 was declared open at a breathtaking Opening Ceremony on the evening of 29th January 2024 that was not only grand and glamorous but also engaging for everyone. The 10th edition proves the zeal and passion with which the World's Biggest Culinary Extravaganza has grown from strength to strength over a decade. From a nascent idea that brought together just 15 countries of the world in 2015, to a massive platform that has accommodated more than 60 countries in its tenth edition in 2024, YCO truly embodies the spirit of Global Connect and camaraderie. The competition is organized by the International Hospitality Council and hosted by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London, will take place in six major cities including Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, and Kolkata over one week starting 29th January till 4th February 2024.

The opening ceremony started with an insightful Panel discussion by some of the stalwarts from the international hospitality industry. The first Panel Discussion was between Neil Rippington, IIHM Global Director, and Chef John Wood, Director of Kitchen Cut. They discussed the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Hospitality Skills of the Future. The second panel discussion had Chef Gary Maclean, National Chef of Scotland, and Chef Sarah Hartnett where they discussed the role of employers in Hospitality Education. The rest of the discussion was between Chef Cyrus Todiwala, Mario Parera, Prof. David Foskett, Paul Jervis, and Chef Zamzani who shared insights about Organisational Culture and how the industry should strategize for future recruitment and career development.

“From 2015, YCO has grown, not just as a competition, but as a gathering of young people, of friendship, harmony and learning. Today, YCO promotes learning about what issues the world currently faces. To live is to learn. To live is to change. But to change often is to grow. This is the philosophy that YCO follows,” said Prof. David Foskett, Chairman of IHC and the YCO Jury who was presented the OBE by King Charles III at the beginning of the year.

The Opening Ceremony followed with all 60 participants coming together on stage with their respective country flags.“Through the course of 10 years, the Young Chef Olympiad has grown from strength to strength and has taken on many worthy causes, starting from unity to diversity, to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the promotion of millets. Through the immersive experience of the Olympiad, we aim to dismantle barriers and cultivate an environment where dialogue flourishes and friendship blossoms. The Young Chef Olympiad is a platform to promote Youth Culinary Diplomacy, a platform to bring the world together through the power of youth,” said Dr. Suborno Bose, the CEO of the International Hospitality Council and Chairman of IIHM in his address.

