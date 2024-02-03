Heavy Battles Raging Across Kupiansk Axis - Commander Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk direction, the situation remains tense as heavy battles are taking place in all frontline sectors as the Russians pursue high-intensity assault operations and constantly pull reserves.

This was reported by Ground Forces Commander Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Syrskyi made another visit to the units that hold defense lines in the said area and heard the reports from commanders at the control points.

The commander held operational briefings to discuss scenarios the enemy is likely to follow, taking into account the available intelligence reports.

"In order to address problematic issues that are critical for defense stability, orders were issued and forces were redistributed," said Sirskyi.

He emphasized the main priorities, including effective reconnaissance, coordinated firepower, e-warfare protection of units, and preservation of soldiers' lives.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five Russian assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.